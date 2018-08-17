Gujarat hospital to issue notice to doctor after video shows a sweeper stitching a patient’s wound

The Bharuch Civil Hospital in Gujarat has said it will seek an explanation from a doctor after a video of a sweeper stitching up a patient’s wound at the hospital went viral on Monday, The Indian Express reported.

The video showed a nurse and doctor looking on as he stitched up the patient. The state-run hospital’s resident medical officer, SR Patel, said he will issue a memo to Doctor Indira Contractor, who was identified in the video, and seek an explanation from her.

Patel said the hospital administration will take appropriate action once she replies. “The person who is seen stitching the wound in the video is Brijesh Solanki, who works as a sweeper in our hospital on a contract basis,” Patel said.

This is not the first time Solanki was seen helping Indira Contractor, The Indian Express reported, adding that a similar incident had occurred about two months ago. “Last time, we had strictly warned him not to act on the instructions given by any doctors,” Patel said. “It is the duty of doctor to take stitches.”

Solanki claimed that Contractor threatened to complain against him if he refused to comply with her orders to suture the wound. “Finally, I surrendered to her instructions and stitched the wound,” Solanki said. “I learned to stich wounds while watching doctors perform the procedure during night shifts. We don’t have any way out, but to follow the instructions given by doctors.”

The patient in the video, 26-year-old Janak Desai, was brought to the hospital after he met with an accident near the Golden bridge. One of his relatives reportedly documented Solanki stitching Desai’s wound. Desai’s family took him to a private hospital after the incident.