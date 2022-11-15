A 17-year-old footballer, R Priya, died on Tuesday from multiple organ failure due to alleged medical negligence, reported NDTV.

Priya, an undergraduate student in physical education, died days after undergoing a surgery to repair torn ligaments in her right knee.

The initial surgery was performed at the Periyar Nagar Hospital on November 7 following which Priya started complaining about pain in her legs, reported The News Minute. She was then prescribed a tight compression bandage and medicines for the pain.

The next morning, she was shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital due to a suspected blood clot in her leg. After running a few tests, Priya’s family was informed that the tissues in her right leg were dead and recommended an amputation.

On November 9, Priya’s right leg was amputated but her condition worsened and she had to go through a follow-up surgery on Monday. After remaining sedated and on ventilator, Priya died on Tuesday.

The young football player’s demise has caused an uproar in the state. The state health department has suspended two doctors at the Periyar Nagar hospital after an inquiry found negligence on their part.

“It’s an irreparable loss,” Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramaniam said on Tuesday, reported NDTV. “The surgery was fine but the compression bandage was put so tight that it stopped blood circulation. We’ve also initiated a police investigation and suspended two doctors.”

Chief Minister MK Stalin has also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for Priya’s family and a government job for one of her family members.