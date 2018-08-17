National News

Aam Aadmi Party leader Ashish Khetan quits party

He said he had informed the party about his decision on multiple occasions.

A 2014 file photo of AAP leader Ashish Khetan addressing a press conference. | Sushil Kumar/ HT File Photo

Aam Aadmi Party leader Ashish Khetan on Wednesday resigned from the party. In a social media post, Khetan said he is “not involved in active politics at the moment” and is “completely focused on [his] legal practice”.

Khetan said he had informed the party about his decision to quit on multiple occasions. He said he had decided to quit active politics earlier this year, but waited before “formalising the decision” as “the party and the [Delhi] government were beset with a series of crises”. He said he wants to practise law and return to writing.

Khetan said his decision to move away from politics “should not be viewed as a reflection on AAP”. He also denied reports that the decision was because he could not get an election ticket. “The party had graciously asked me to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, but I had politely turned it down,” Khetan said.

On August 15, another party leader, Ashutosh, had announced his resignation from the party, citing personal reasons. Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, however, saying accepting his resignation was not possible “in this lifetime”.

Both Ashutosh and Khetan are former journalists. Unidentified officials in the party told PTI that Khetan sent Kejriwal the resignation the same day that Ashutosh announced his resignation. Kejriwal has reportedly not accepted either resignation yet.

Khetan had quit the Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission, an advisory body, as vice chairman in April, citing frustration due to the tussle between the party’s government in Delhi and the lieutenant governor’s office.

