rape allegations

German actor Emma Loman accuses Harvey Weinstein of rape, files lawsuit

The actor alleged that the film producer raped her at the Cannes film festival in 2006.

by 
Film producer Harvey Weinstein | AFP

German actor Emma Loman has accused film producer Harvey Weinstein of raping her at the Cannes film festival in 2006, AFP reported on Wednesday. Loman filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles on Monday, accusing the media mogul of assault, violation of human trafficking laws, battery and false imprisonment.

Hers are the latest in a long line of sexual assault and rape allegations against Weinstein.

Loman claimed that she met the accused at the Venice film festival in 2004, where he invited her to Cannes as his guest to discuss her career. The actor said that she had expressed her hesitation to take up the offer and that Weinstein had persisted in getting her to accept the invitation and even had his assistant call her up to 30 times a day.

The German actor said that while Weinstein was professional during their initial meetings, he eventually convinced her to go his hotel suite to apparently discuss potential acting roles for her. “Upon arriving at Weinstein’s suite ... Weinstein quickly dropped his professional demeanor. He instead overpowered Loman and raped her,” the report quoted the lawsuit as saying.

The complaint alleges that Weinstein threatened to ruin her career if she complained against him. “Fearful both that no one would believe her and the potential retaliation from such a powerful figure, Loman stayed silent,” the lawsuit says. “It was only upon the late 2017 revelation of the scope of Weinstein’s wrongful actions ... that Loman felt safe coming forward to seek redress for Weinstein’s rape of her.”

Weinstein, who has been accused of sexually assaulting more than 70 women, surrendered at a police station in New York on May 25. He has been indicted on multiple charges of rape and assault following several allegations of sexual misconduct against him. Weinstein has been charged with first and third degree rape, and a criminal sexual act in the first degree. He faces between five and 25 years in prison if proved guilty of the most serious crimes.

He pled not guilty to charges of rape and a criminal sexual act in June.

The allegations of sexual assault were first reported by The New York Times and The New Yorker in 2017, which led to the #MeToo and Times Up movements. The movements seek to expose sexual harassment and assault, especially at workplace.

Since the allegations against Weinstein became public, several people from within the American film industry and outside have accused actors and directors such as Dustin Hoffman, Brett Ratner, Geoffrey Rush, Ryan Seacrest, Kevin Spacey and Morgan Freeman of harassment.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.