Entertainment News

Geoffrey Rush is ‘virtually housebound’ since inappropriate behaviour allegation: Lawyer

The actor has filed a defamation suit against the ‘Daily Telegraph’, which had reported on the allegations.

by 
Geoffrey Rush | Eva Rinaldi/via Wikimedia Commons/CC BY SA 2.0

Geoffrey Rush’s lawyer has said that the actor has become “virtually housebound” and has lost his appetite since an Australian newspaper claimed that he had behaved inappropriately toward a female colleague during a theatre production. In an affidavit submitted to the Australian Federal Court in Sydney, lawyer Nicholas Pullen said that Rush had faced “tremendous emotional and social hardship” due to the accusations in The Daily Telegraph.

The court is hearing a defamation suit filed by Rush against The Daily Telegraph over its reports, published last November, alleging that the actor had inappropriately touched a co-star during the Sydney Theatre Company’s 2015 production of King Lear. The publication had cited anonymous sources from the theatre company in its article. Nationwide News, the publisher of Daily Telegraph, has filed a cross claim to try to rope the Sydney Theatre Company into the defamation case and make it jointly liable.

Rush called the allegations in the article “spurious claims with bombastic titles” that made him seem like a “pervert” and a “sexual predator” who had “committed sexual assault”.

The tabloid has stood by its report and claimed that it had not made any allegations of a sexual nature.

In the affidavit, Pullen said that Rush “suffers lack of sleep and anxiety requiring medication” and believes his worth to the entertainment industry “is now irreparably damaged”. He said the Oscar award-winning actor has “lost his appetite and barely eats” and “wakes up every morning with a terrible sense of dread about his future career”. As a result of the stories Rush has been “constantly associated in Australia and internationally with the #MeToo movement”, the legal documents said.

The reports were published at a time when a movement against institutionalised sexual harassment had swept Hollywood after allegations against Harvey Weinstein and several other prominent actors and filmmakers, many of whom had subsequently been removed from ongoing projects.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Cultivating a car racing culture

How one of the most successful race car marques made car racing more attractive, accessible and affordable.

Dickon Siddall

Though usually known for their pop culture influence, the initials MG have also been a prominent part of motor sporting history since its early days. MG’s sporting pedigree can be traced back to its very first car, which was built specifically for competition. It won the gold medal at the 1925 Land’s End Trail.

The affordable and cheerful M-type Midget later emerged as the preference for enthusiasts seeking to race on a budget after an impressive win at the 1930 Brooklands Double-Twelve Race. In 1933, the C-type Midget made the fastest finish in its class at 24 Hours of Le Mans - the most prestigious endurance car race in the world. Just two years later, an MG K3 won the overall race, which also featured a memorable run by the Dancing Daughters in MG P-types. The F1 legend, Sir Stirling Moss, too has clocked the Le Mans in an MG. The MG EX181, Moss’ car, was also called the ‘roaring raindrop’.

MG’s first land speed record came in 1931 from the MG EX120 - more popularly known as ‘The Magic Midget’ - which became the first 750cc car to exceed 100mph speed. Eight years later, Major Goldie Gardner, an English racing legend, topped 200mph in an MG EX135, becoming the first in the world to do so in a light car. Between 1930 and 1959, MG broke no less than 43 records.

Many of MG’s star cars on the circuit went on to become pop culture sensations. Technology from MG’s race cars trickled down to its flagship offerings - a combination of comfort with the agility of race cars. Midget, for example, made the transition from the race track to the streets effortlessly, as did the Magnette and the MGB. By producing what are essentially functional sporty cars, MG also enabled the culture of racing across the world. A community of MG car owners united by a passion for racing and the brand quickly formed and the MG Car Club was instituted as early as 1930.

The MG Car Club (MGCC), has emerged as the most active single Marque race organising club in the UK. It caters to all racing disciplines and MG models, including the classic variety and has helped make car racing an affordable sport. The MG Metro Cup, for example, provides exposure to amateurs in saloon car racing at an affordable cost by providing fee reimbursements, refunds, age-based fee concessions etc. Some championships, such as MG Trophy, arrange tuition and professional guidance for drivers that seek coaching. Continental MG Racing even cuts down on the traditional costs such as membership, registration and entry costs.

MG’s efforts to make race car driving more accessible seem to be paying off. Over the past two decades, several enthusiasts who started their career with MG races have progressed to more advanced championships. MG Motor, and its passionate MG club members, have been instrumental in shaping the culture of car racing. And as the video below shows, this community is being built in India as well.

Play

To know more about the brand, click here. And follow them on Facebook and Instagram for great pictures of their vintage and new models.

This article was produced by Scroll Brand Studio on behalf of MG and not by the Scroll editorial team.