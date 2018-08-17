Nagaland government forms panel to curb entry of undocumented migrants, says report
The panel will be headed by the commissioner and the chief minister’s secretary, Abhishek Singh.
The Nagaland government has formed a panel to curb the entry of undocumented migrants, organise the inner-line permit system and to built a strong policy to safeguard the rights and security of indigenous people, The Telegraph reported on Wednesday. The panel will be headed by the commissioner and the chief minister’s secretary, Abhishek Singh.
This comes nearly a month after the Assam government published the final draft of the National Register of Citizens. The stated aim of the counting exercise is to separate genuine Indian citizens from so-called illegal migrants who might be living in the state.
The Joint Committee on Prevention of Illegal Immigrants submitted a representation to Nagaland’s Chief Secretary Temjen Toy on August 18 seeking to form the panel. The joint committee suggested that the panel meet transport and municipal authorities to learn about the random issuance of driving and trade licences to undocumented migrants, the JPCI said in a press release, according to The Telegraph. The release further said that the panel will have 15 days to submit an interim report detailing an action plan.
The joint committee requested the formation of an inner-line permit monitoring cell as well as foreigners tribunal to deal with influx. The committee has alleged that non-indigenous people were allegedly serving as village chiefs in Dimapur, the newspaper reported.