state news

Nagaland government forms panel to curb entry of undocumented migrants, says report

The panel will be headed by the commissioner and the chief minister’s secretary, Abhishek Singh.

by 
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio

The Nagaland government has formed a panel to curb the entry of undocumented migrants, organise the inner-line permit system and to built a strong policy to safeguard the rights and security of indigenous people, The Telegraph reported on Wednesday. The panel will be headed by the commissioner and the chief minister’s secretary, Abhishek Singh.

This comes nearly a month after the Assam government published the final draft of the National Register of Citizens. The stated aim of the counting exercise is to separate genuine Indian citizens from so-called illegal migrants who might be living in the state.

The Joint Committee on Prevention of Illegal Immigrants submitted a representation to Nagaland’s Chief Secretary Temjen Toy on August 18 seeking to form the panel. The joint committee suggested that the panel meet transport and municipal authorities to learn about the random issuance of driving and trade licences to undocumented migrants, the JPCI said in a press release, according to The Telegraph. The release further said that the panel will have 15 days to submit an interim report detailing an action plan.

The joint committee requested the formation of an inner-line permit monitoring cell as well as foreigners tribunal to deal with influx. The committee has alleged that non-indigenous people were allegedly serving as village chiefs in Dimapur, the newspaper reported.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.