Hate Crimes

Canada: Indian man films incident as woman racially abuses him over parking dispute

The woman, who commented on the man’s skin colour, later claimed on TV that she was ‘not a racist’.

by 
Via CTV News/Screen grab

An Indian man filmed an incident of racial abuse in Canada last week, when a local woman called him a “Paki” after a parking dispute, CTV News reported. The woman, who also commented on the man’s skin colour, later claimed she was “not a racist”.

The video recorded by human resources professional Rahul Kumar, who moved from India to Canada seven years ago, shows the woman yelling at him outside his home in Edmonton. As he filmed the incident, she said from the driver’s seat of her car: “You can film all you want, Paki.”

The woman then continued to shout expletives at Kumar. As she drove off, she spat on Kumar’s car and called him a “loser”, reported CTV News.

Police are investigating the incident but have not called it a hate crime yet.

Speaking to the news channel later, the woman said the dispute over parking began weeks ago when Kumar approached her at a housing complex where she was visiting a friend. Last week, she visited again and got abusive when authorities at the building asked her to move her car.

“It doesn’t matter if it [the disagreement] justifies it [the language] or not; it happened and that’s where I took it, and I’m responsible for that,” the woman said. “I can live with myself. I have no problem looking in the mirror...I love myself. I have no problem with what happened.”

Kumar told the channel he was stunned by the woman’s remarks, and was concerned because children were nearby during the incident.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.