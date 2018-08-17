National News

JNU videos: Was due process followed while filing complaint against news channels? CIC asks Delhi

An editor has sought to know the process followed while filing the criminal complaint, and the name of the official who granted the permission to register it.

by 
A file photo of Information Commisioner Yashovardhan Azad | YouTube

The Central Information Commission on Wednesday directed the Delhi government to disclose if it followed the due process before filing a complaint against three news channels – Zee News, NewsX and India News – for allegedly airing doctored videos of student protests in Jawaharlal Nehru University in February 2016.

Information Commissioner Yashovardhan Azad issued the notice to the state government while hearing the plea of an editor of one of the channels. The journalist has sought to know the process the government followed while filing the criminal complaint, and the name of the person who granted the permission to register it.

The journalist moved the information panel after not receiving a satisfactory response from the government. Azad noted the editor has the right to know the basis of what incriminating material and fact-finding inquiry, and on whose directions the sub-divisional magistrate of Vasant Vihar approached the court of the chief metropolitan magistrate.

“If, as per the respondents, the appellant and others were not doing fair reporting of news, the respondents ought to have readily shared the information,” Azad said. “Stonewalling the information sought does not further the cause of transparency.”

The information commissioner asked the sub-divisional magistrate why he should not be penalised for not furnishing the information within 30 days.

The Aam Aadmi Party government, which filed the complaint on November 24, 2017, claimed that forensic reports had found that three of the seven video clips that had been aired were doctored. “The videos telecast by the accused channels were tampered, forged and/or of unverified authenticity with criminal intent,” the government had said in the complaint. “News channels, from their internal, community and statutory standards, have a duty to the state as well as the public, to exercise due diligence not only with regard to their statements but also the content displayed on their news channel...”

The protests were held on February 9, 2016, in protest against the execution of 2001 Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.