Civil Aviation

Centre releases draft on extending UDAN scheme to international routes

The draft proposes to enhance connectivity by providing financial support to airlines.

by 
The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday published the draft scheme to extend the affordable air travel programme – Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik or UDAN scheme – to international circuits.

Minister of Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu said the objective of the UDAN international scheme is to enhance international air connectivity between Indian states and international destinations by providing financial support to airlines. “It is the next step after the positive domestic impact of UDAN.”

The UDAN scheme was launched in 2016 to develop the regional aviation market. It will include flights to underserved smaller towns and a certain number of seats will be subsidised under the programme – with tickets at around Rs 2,500 for an hour-long flight and fares going up pro-rata for longer distances.

“The [UDAN international] scheme is to be made operational only for states, which demonstrate their commitment to implement and provide the requisite support for promoting operations under the scheme,” the draft read.

State governments will propose a list of routes to be connected, provide funding and airline operators will assess the demand on the identified routes and submit proposals to provide connectivity, PTI reported. “The scheme envisages providing monetary support, in the form of a subsidy per seat, for the unsold seats from the number of seats as bid by the airline,” Prabhu said.

The scheme also proposes to set up an International Air Connectivity Fund – a dedicated fund to provide subsidy support under the scheme. It will be created with contributions from state governments.

Prabhu said Assam and Andhra Pradesh governments have participated in the scheme and identified routes. The subsidy support will be extended only up to three years and the Airport Authority of India will be the implementing agency.

The Centre has invited inputs from stakeholders till September 4.

Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.