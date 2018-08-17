Kerala floods: Centre can accept financial aid made voluntarily by another country, says state

Kerala Floods

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Wednesday said that India, by law, could accept financial aid voluntarily given by a foreign government in times of a severe calamity.

They cited the National Disaster Management Plan’s chapter 9, which deals with international cooperation. “Right now only talk is happening, let us see what happens,” Vijayan said, according to ANI. “If need be, we will approach the Prime Minister and have a discussion on it,” The Indian Express quoted him as saying.

The Union government should compensate Kerala if it chooses to adopt a negative stance towards the aid of financial offer made by the United Arab Emirates, Isaac said in a tweet.

Their comments came after a report in The Hindu, quoting unidentified officials, said that India may turn down an offer of Rs 700 crore from the UAE for flood relief work in Kerala because of a 15-year-old convention on accepting foreign aid. The Ministry of External Affairs is yet to announce its stance on the matter.

Chapter 9 of the National Disaster Management Plan says that the Union government, as a matter of policy, does not issue any appeal for foreign assistance after a disaster. “However, if the national government of another country voluntarily offers assistance as a goodwill gesture in solidarity with the disaster victims, the central government may accept the offer,” it says.

The Ministry of Home Affairs is then required to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs, since the latter is primarily responsible for reviewing foreign offers of assistance. “In consultation with the concerned state government, the MHA will assess the response requirements that the foreign teams can provide,” says the chapter.

On August 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced an assistance of Rs 500 crore. On Monday, the Centre declared the floods in Kerala a “calamity of severe nature”. At least 223 people have lost their lives in the rains, floods and landslides in the state since August 8 and more than 360 people since May 29.

Congress leader Oommen Chandy on Wednesday said that reports of the Centre rejecting foreign aid were disappointing, reported PTI. “If there exists any obstacles against the acceptance of foreign financial aid, kindly look into the matter seriously and bring in suitable modifications,” the former chief minister wrote in a letter to Modi.

Vijayan said that the UAE had proposed the aid on its own. “The UAE cannot be considered as any other nation, as their rulers have underlined,” he told The Indian Express. “Indians, especially Keralites have contributed immensely in their nation building.”

On August 18, UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum had tweeted, “The people of Kerala have always been and are still part of our success story.” He said that the country had formed a committee to begin offering relief to those who were affected.

