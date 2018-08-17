Kerala: Kochi airport to resume operations on August 29

The international airport in Kerala’s Kochi on Wednesday announced that it resume operations on August 29, instead of August 26, as planned earlier, ANI reported. The airport was closed last week because of devastating floods in the region.

The administration took the decision after airline companies told the airport administration that the flood has affected 90% of their employees.

Commercial flights began operations at the Naval air station in Kochi on Monday after the National Crisis Management Committee ordered the stop gap measure until operations at the civilian airport resume.

In view of concern expressed by stakeholders of airlines & ground staff that 90% of their staffers got affected by the flood, CIAL(Cochin International Airport limited) has decided to extend the date of resuming operations for 3 more days, operations will start on 29 Aug: CIAL pic.twitter.com/7xXq9Sny2S — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2018

National carrier Air India on Wednesday said it would not charge passengers for ticket cancellations and travel itinerary changes for flights travelling to and from the state till August 31, PTI reported. The waiver will be offered to both domestic and international flight tickets issued on or before August 17, the airline said in a statement.

Budget carrier IndiGo also announced it would waive cancellation fees for tickets booked before August 20 for travel scheduled till August 31.

NASA releases video of the rainfall

Meanwhile, the United States’ National Aeronautics and Space Administration has released a video showing an estimate of the intense rainfall that has killed at least 223 people in rain, floods and landslides in Kerala between August 8 and August 20. The estimates, calculated using satellite data, shows the severe flooding that devastated the state and parts of neighbouring Karnataka.

Rainfall accumulations between August 13 and August 20 showed two bands of heavy rain across the country, NASA said in a statement. The first band, associated with the general monsoon circulation, appeared much broader and extends across the northern part of the peninsula. Weekly rainfall totals ranged from over 120 mm toward the western half of the peninsula to as much as 350 mm over parts of the eastern half near the Bay of Bengal, NASA added.

“The second band appeared more concentrated and intense and is closely aligned with the southwest coast of India and the Western Ghats where onshore flow was enhanced by an area of low pressure embedded within the general monsoon,” the organisation said. “Weekly rainfall totals in this band are generally over 250 mm with embedded areas exceeding 400 mm. The maximum estimated value...in this band was 469 mm.”