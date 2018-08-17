Mumbai fire: Builder arrested for culpable homicide after blaze kills four people

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday night arrested the builder of a residential high-rise in Parel area after a fire killed four people and injured many, reported PTI. Abdul Razak Ismail Supariwala has been booked for culpable homicide among other charges.

“The developer has been booked under Sections 304 [culpable homicide not amounting to murder], 336 [Act endangering life or personal safety of others], 337 [causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others], 338 [causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others] of the Indian Penal Code,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police N Ambika. He has also been booked under the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Act 2006.

The building does not have the mandatory occupation certificate granted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. However, around 58 flat owners were already living in the 17-storey apartment.

The building’s fire fighting system was not working. “Since the building was without OC [occupation certificate], its fire fighting system was not in place,” said Chief Fire Officer P Rahangadale, according to News18. He declared the building unsafe, and power and water supply were stopped.

In October 2016, the civic body issued notices to Supariwala and the 58 occupants to vacate the building within seven days. It was challenged in the court and the matter is still sub-judice, the civic body said in a statement.

The fire at the Crystal Tower residential apartments was reported at 8.32 am on Wednesday, and was brought under control after about two hours. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

The fire was confined to the 12th floor, but many people were stranded on the top floors and the staircase because the smoke spread rapidly. Fire emergency officials said two people were found dead in the elevator while two others were found in the lobby.