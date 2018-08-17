Mumbai: Two dead, 14 injured after fire breaks out at residential building in Parel area

Two people died and 14 were injured after a fire broke out at the Crystal Tower residential apartments in Mumbai’s Parel area on Wednesday morning, ANI reported. Those injured are in a stable condition, an official at KEM Hospital said.

The blaze was doused after almost two hours, reported ANI. The fire service received a call at 8.32 am, and reached the spot at 8.40 am with the first engines, an official said.

The fire was confined to the 12th floor, but many people were stranded on the top floors and the staircase because the smoke has spread rapidly, the Hindustan Times reported. Fire brigade officials have gone inside the building to search for any trapped person. A total of eight people were rescued and sent to a hospital.

The fire was initially categorised as Level 2 (medium), but was soon upgraded to Level 3 (major). The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

On June 13, a blaze broke out at a residential building on Prabhadevi’s Appasaheb Marathe Marg in Mumbai. The fire was contained to the 32nd and 33rd floors, and around 90 people were rescued.