Jharkhand: Two men booked for allegedly raping minor inside moving car

The Jharkhand Police booked two men for allegedly raping a minor girl inside a moving car after the video of the assault went viral on social media, the Hindustan Times reported on Thursday. Shamshad Ansari and Danish Ansari have been charged under various sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, said Palamu’s Superintendent of Police Indrajit Mahatha. “We are conducting raids to nab them,” he said.

The incident took place in July in the state’s Palamu district. It was reported to the district police at Lesliganj police station on Wednesday after the Class 10 student and her family found out about the video.

In the complaint, the girl alleged that Shamshad Ansari abducted her from near a teachers’ training college in Satbarwa on July 23. She had gone there to fill up forms to appear in a supplementary examination for Class 10. After forcibly picking her up, he allegedly raped her inside a car.

The girl claimed that Shamshad Ansari’s accomplice, Danish Ansari, beat her up and threatened to kill her when she resisted. “The men also shot a video of the act and asked me to meet them at their wish,” she said. “Otherwise, they threatened to kill me and my family.”

The girl said that she had no choice but to lodge a complaint after the video went viral on social media. “We fear a threat to our life,” she added.