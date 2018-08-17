National News

Union minister Maneka Gandhi says 14 lakh fake names were found registered in Assam anganwadis list

The minister asked state governments to refrain from tasking the centres with responsibilities of buying and distributing food.

by 
Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi

Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi on Thursday said Assam had found 14 lakh fake names registered in its anganwadis, PTI reported. The minister was speaking at an orientation programme ahead of Poshan Abhiyan, a central government initiative that focuses on nutrition.

Gandhi said the Assam government had conducted a survey at anganwadis across the state and completed a physical verification of the number of children present at the facilities. The minister said the money that was being lost due to misuse of the welfare scheme could have been to help children who needed it.

She said the survey proved that there were many lapses in the food distribution system and directed all state governments to verify the number of children who “really need to be fed”. The minister also asked state governments to refrain from tasking Anganwadis with responsibilities of buying and distributing food.

The Centre’s Poshan Abhiyaan scheme aims to reduce the stunting of children in the age group of 0-6 years from 38.4% to 25% by 2022.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.