Kerala Floods

Kerala floods: Pakistan is ready to give humanitarian assistance, says Imran Khan

Meanwhile, the Centre clarified that the relief package it has released for the southern state was only ‘advance assistance’.

by 
Fisherman help flood victims reach their marooned houses in the outskirts of Alappuzha district of Kerala | Raj K Raj/HT Photo

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said his country was ready to provide “any humanitarian assistance that may be needed” after floods in Kerala killed hundreds of people this month.

“On behalf of the people of Pakistan, we send our prayers and best wishes to those who have been devastated by the floods in Kerala, India,” Khan wrote on Twitter.

Khan took oath as prime minister of Pakistan last week.

Khan’s statement came a day after India controversially rejected offers made by foreign countries to send financial aid for flood relief work in Kerala, citing “existing policy”. The United Arab Emirates had offered Rs 700 crore as aid for relief work. On Thursday, the European Union announced that it would donate 1.9 lakh euros (Rs 1.53 crore) to the Indian Red Cross for relief work in Kerala.

At least 223 people have lost their lives due to the rain, floods and landslides in the southern state since August 8 and more than 360 people have died since May 29. Flood waters have now receded and rehabilitation work is under way.

Centre clarifies on relief package for Kerala

Meanwhile, the Centre clarified on Thursday that the Rs 600-crore relief package released for Kerala was only “advance assistance” and additional funds will be released when an inter-ministerial team visits the state again to assess the damage.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said that the central government had provided Kerala urgent aid and relief material “in a timely manner and without any reservation”.

The Rs 600-crore fund are “in addition to Rs 562.45 crore already made available [by the Centre] in SDRF [State Disaster Response Fund],” the ministry said in a statement. “In addition to the financial support, the Centre has made available large quantities of emergency food, water, medicines and other essential supplies, including additional allocation of food grains, as requested by the state. In supplying these materials, normal rules and procedure have been set aside in view of emergency nature of the requirement in Kerala.”

The central government issued the statement after it faced criticism for rejecting aid from foreign governments.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.