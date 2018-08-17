Kerala Floods

Kerala floods: India rejects foreign aid, but says contributions from foundations are welcome

The Ministry of External Affairs said that in line with the existing policy, the central government would meet the requirements through domestic efforts.

by 
A Disaster Management team rescues flood-affected people in Wayanad earlier this month | PTI

India on Wednesday rejected the United Arab Emirates’ offer of Rs 700 crore and other foreign governments’ aid for flood relief work in Kerala.

“The government of India deeply appreciates offers from several countries, including from foreign governments, to assist in relief and rehabilitation efforts after the tragic floods,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in response to queries on international assistance. “In line with existing policy, govt [government] is committed to meeting requirements for relief and rehabilitation through domestic efforts.”

The ministry added that contributions to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund “from NRIs, PIOs and international entities such as foundations” would, however, be welcome.

Several reports over the last two days have claimed that India will turn down the Rs 700 crore because of a 15-year-old convention on accepting foreign aid. There were also reports claiming Thailand’s offer of assistance and aid was rejected.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Wednesday said that India, by law, could accept financial aid voluntarily given by a foreign government in times of a severe calamity. They cited the National Disaster Management Plan’s chapter 9, which deals with international cooperation. “Right now only talk is happening, let us see what happens,” Vijayan said. “If need be, we will approach the Prime Minister and have a discussion on it.”

On August 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced an assistance of Rs 500 crore. On Monday, the Centre declared the floods in Kerala a “calamity of severe nature”. At least 223 people have lost their lives in the rains, floods and landslides in the state since August 8 and more than 360 people since May 29.

Modi had tweeted thanking UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his “gracious offer” to help the people of Kerala. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government will say “thank you but no thank you” as internal resources will be utilised for the relief operations, The Times of India quoted an unidentified official as saying. The government will continue to accept private contributions.

Unidentified government officials cited former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s decision to reject offers of foreign assistance after a tsunami struck the southern eastern coast in 2004. “We are following the policy since 2004, and have been turning down assistance from foreign governments since then. In Kerala also, we are sticking to that policy,” The Indian Express quoted an unidentified official as saying earlier in the day.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.