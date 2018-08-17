Crime Against Women

Unnao rape: Rahul Gandhi ‘smells conspiracy’ in death of witness in fatal assault of girl’s father

The Congress president wondered if the ‘mysterious death and hurried burial’ was Narendra Modi’s idea of justice for women.

by 
INCIndia/ Twitter

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hinted at a “conspiracy” behind the death of a witness in an alleged rape case a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Uttar Pradesh. Gandhi asked, “Mr 56 [Prime Minister Narendra Modi]” if the “mysterious death [of the witness] and hurried burial without an autopsy” was his idea of justice for women.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a BJP legislator from Bangermau in Unnao district, is in jail for allegedly raping a teenager in June 2017. In April, the complainant tried to commit suicide outside Chief Minister Adityanath’s house. A day after the attempted suicide, her father died in judicial custody after he was allegedly assaulted by the MLA’s brother. Sengar faces an additional charge of criminal conspiracy for framing the girl’s father in an Arms Act case, for which he was in judicial custody.

Yunus Khan, who died on August 19, was a witness in the assault case related to the death of the girl’s father. The girl’s family has demanded that his body be exhumed and an autopsy done.

“Yunus Khan, whom the CBI had made a witness in my brother’s murder case, died under mysterious circumstances on Sunday,” the girl’s uncle told reporters on Wednesday, reported The Telegraph. “I am sure Kuldeep is behind his death. I have written to the CBI, the district magistrate and the superintendent of police of Unnao to exhume Khan’s body for a post-mortem.”

The CBI said the safety and security of witnesses is a responsibility of the state police, PTI reported. The police have claimed that Khan had liver ailments for some time.

