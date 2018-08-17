National News

Health ministry panel report says Johnson & Johnson hid facts on faulty hip implants: Indian Express

The report said over 3,600 patients with the implants were untraceable, and at least four people had died after undergoing surgery to implant the devices.

by 
Mike Blake/Reuters

A government panel has accused the Indian arm of Johnson & Johnson of suppressing facts on the adverse effects of faulty hip replacement systems it imported and sold for use in surgeries on hundreds of patients, The Indian Express reported on Friday.

The report was prepared by an expert committee set up by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to investigate complaints about the hip implant devices sold by the company in the country. The committee, which was set up on February 8, 2017, submitted its report on February 19, 2018. The government, however, has yet to implement the recommendations made in the report.

Additional Secretary in the Health Ministry, RK Vats, said the government has accepted the report in principle. “There have been strong recommendations which will be implemented,” Mint quoted him as saying.

“The Expert Committee Report has not been provided to the company for review so it would be inappropriate for us to comment on it,” a spokesperson for the company told The Indian Express.

Expert committee’s findings

The hip implant devices called articular surface replacement or DePuy ASR are manufactured by DePuy Orthopaedics Inc, a fully-owned subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson. In India, it is represented by Johnson & Johnson Private Ltd.

The report said the company did not inform the national regulator – Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation – about the number of patients who had used these devices, the adverse reports following such surgeries and the corrective operations subsequently conducted. It also “did not provide any compensation” to those affected.

The report said over 3,600 patients with the faulty implants were untraceable, and at least four people had died after undergoing surgery to implant the devices.

According to the report, around 4,700 people in India underwent surgery for hip replacement to implant the device. But, only 1,032 patients were registered with the ASR helpline, of which 254 patients underwent a revision surgery.

The committee also found that the revision surgery rate was not 12% as the company had reported. “...as per 2014 data, the cases of revision surgery were very high, almost 35%,” the report said. “However, as per the latest data, the rate comes out to be 25%. The committee noted that this data is only for the patients who had contacted the registry of the firm and it does not count those patients on whom the implant was inserted.”

The committee said “the firm has not provided any conclusive response” on compensation in India. “It is clear that the firm has not paid any compensation,” the report said, adding that the company equated reimbursements for diagnostic tests and revision surgeries as compensation.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.