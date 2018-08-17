International News

US: Attorney general says Department of Justice will not be influenced by politics

His comments came after the President Donald Trump said Jeff Sessions never took control of the department.

by 
Nicholas Kamm/AFP

United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Thursday hit back at President Donald Trump, saying that the actions of the Department of Justice “will not be improperly influenced by political considerations”. Sessions’ statement was posted on Twitter by Justice Department Spokesperson Sarah Isgur Flores.

“I took control of the Department of Justice the day I was sworn in, which is why we have had unprecedented success at effectuating the President’s agenda,” said Sessions, who earlier recused himself from investigating the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential elections.

“I demand the highest standards, and where they are not met, I take action,” said Session. “However, no nation has a more talented, more dedicated group of law enforcement investigators and prosecutors than the United States.”

The comments came hours after Trump, in an interview with Fox News, said, “Jeff Sessions never took control of the Justice Department, and it’s a sort of an incredible thing.” Trump attacked the former Alabama senator for recusing himself. “He took the job and then he said, ‘I’m going to recuse myself.’ I said what kind of a man is this?” Trump said in the interview.

Trump said that the “only reason” he appointed Sessions the attorney general was because he worked on his presidential campaign. “Because I felt loyalty, he was an original supporter,” said Trump. “He was on the campaign.”

When asked if he would fire Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein after the mid-term elections, Trump said he could not rule that out.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.