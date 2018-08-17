Netflix starts testing video promotions that play in between episodes

Streaming platform Netflix has started testing out video promotions between episodes and movies, which viewers can choose to skip. The testing commenced earlier this week, but Netflix is yet to confirm if the promos will be officially implemented in the future, reported CNN.

“We are testing whether surfacing recommendations between episodes helps members discover stories they will enjoy faster,” said Netflix in a statement last week, according to Mashable. “It is important to note that a member is able to skip a video preview at anytime if they are not interested.”

Users can turn off the video previews by visiting their Account section, and choosing “Test Participation” under the Settings menu. They can turn the option off, which will prevent previews from playing. However, this feature is only available during the testing phase.

A company spokesperson told CNN that the videos are not commercials but personalised recommendations for other movies and shows on Netflix. The spokesperson added that the service carries out several tests a year and most of them are not adopted later.

In 2016, the streaming service started auto-playing video previews when users browse. According to Netflix, the feature cut down the time people spent browsing significantly, and that it has been experimenting with different types of video since.