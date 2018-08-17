Corruption charges

Hotel tender case: ED files chargesheet against Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi

The Enforcement Directorate chargesheet was filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act before a special court in New Delhi.

by 
Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav with his wife and former Bihar CM Rabri Devi | PTI File Photo

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday filed its first chargesheet against Rashtriya Janata Dal President Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and others in a case related to an alleged hotel tender scam, reported PTI. The chargesheet was filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act before a special court in New Delhi.

The chargesheet also names Yadav’s son and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, former Union minister Prem Chand Gupta and his wife Sarla Gupta, a company Lara Projects (earlier known as Delight Marketing Private Limited), and 10 others.

The agency registered a criminal case against the accused under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act based on a First Information Report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation in April. In April, the CBI filed a chargesheet against Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife and son, and 11 others in the case.

The CBI had launched its own investigation in the hotel tender case in July last year, alleging that Yadav used his influence as the railway minister in 2005 to award a tender to a company called Sujata Hotels to develop and operate two railway hotels in Ranchi and Puri. In return, he allegedly received a three-acre plot, worth Rs 45 crore, through a benami company owned by the wife of an RJD MP.

The Enforcement Directorate is looking into the alleged “proceeds of crime” carried out by Yadav, his family, and other officials of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation. These proceeds were allegedly generated through shell companies, unidentified officials told PTI. In its chargesheet, the agency said Yadav and IRCTC officials allegedly misused their position to grant sub-lease of the rights of the two railway hotels to Ms Sujata Hotel Private Limited, which is owned by Vijay Kochhar and Vinay Kochhar.

In lieu of the sub-lease, 358 decimal of land (1 decimal is approximately equal to 1/100 acre) in Patna was transferred to Delight Marketing Company owned by Gupta’s family in February 2005 at a rate lower than the prevailing rates.

“The said company possessing valuable chunk of land gradually got transferred to Rabri Devi and her son Tejashwi by way of share purchase at nominal prices,” said the chargesheet. “The funds used to acquire the land had dubious origin and had been laundered through 151 group of companies belonging to PC Gupta by using an NBFC named Ms Abhishek Finance Company Limited.”

Later, Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav bought the shares of Delight Marketing Company at lesser rates than the prevailing market value. “It is noteworthy that the funds used for acquisition of shares by Rabri Devi are questionable and individuals from whom Tejashwi had purchased shares denied any knowledge of holding them,” said the chargesheet.

According to the Enforcement Directorate, it has attached assets worth over Rs 44 crore in the case till now.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.