Enforcement Directorate questions former Union minister Chidambaram in Aircel-Maxis case
The investigating agency has questioned the former finance minister and his son Karti Chidambaram earlier as well.
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday questioned former Union minister P Chidambaram in connection with the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case and his statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, reported PTI.
The case pertains to clearances that the Foreign Investment Promotion Board granted to the firm M/S Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for investment in Aircel in 2006. Chidambaram was the finance minister at the time and his son Karti Chidambaram allegedly facilitated bribes in the Aircel-Maxis transaction.
The ED had earlier recorded statements of FIPB officials when the deal was struck and is expected to ask the Congress leader related questions, according to PTI. During an earlier questioning, the agency had asked Chidambaram specific questions on the circumstances and procedures adopted by the FIPB while approving the deal.
In June, Chidambaram was questioned for over six hours. Soon after, he tweeted, “Another round of questions by ED in Aircel-Maxis case.” He had said that a First Information Report had not been registered against him in connection with the case and that no offence was alleged.