Earthquake of magnitude 7.1 strikes Peru-Brazil border areas

An earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck along Peru’s eastern border with Brazil on Friday, said the US Geological Survey. The quake hit at a depth of 609 kilometres and 138 kilometres west of the Peruvian town of Iberia in the Madre de Dios region. There are no reports of damage to property or casualties yet, AP reported.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 135 kilometers west of the Peruvian village of Inapari and 226 kilometers west of the Bolivian city of Cobija. Tremors were also felt in northern Chile and Medellin in Colombia.

Chile’s Foreign Minister Roberto Ampuero tweeted to express solidarity with Peru and offered his country’s cooperation if needed.

Peru is vulnerable to earthquakes because it is located between the Nazca and South American tectonic plates, TeleSur TV reported. The Latin American news channel said the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre had ruled out the possibility of a tsunami.

Prelim M7.1 Earthquake Peru-Brazil border region Aug-24 09:04 UTC, updates https://t.co/aTqcXJ7Q2H — USGSted (@USGSted) August 24, 2018

Nos llegan informaciones de que en el sur de Perú se produjo un fuerte sismo grado 7,1. Transmitimos al Canciller @NestorPopolizio y a nuestros hermanos peruanos nuestra solidaridad y disposición a cooperar en caso de que así se requiera. Un abrazo al Perú. — Roberto Ampuero (@robertoampuero) August 24, 2018

In January, two people were killed and more than 65 injured after a 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck southern Peru. The earthquake hit at a depth of around 36 km, with its epicentre in the Pacific Ocean, more than 30 km from the seaside town of Acari in the region of Arequipa.