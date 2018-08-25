Union Minister of Defence Nirmala Sitharaman and Karnataka minister Sa Ra Mahesh had a verbal spat on Friday after Mahesh asked her to end a meeting citing lack of time, Deccan Chronicle reported.

Mahesh, the Kodagu district in charge minister, asked her to conclude a meeting with victims because officials involved with rehabilitation work were waiting for her. This angered Sitharaman, who snapped at Mahesh while cameras were on at the district commissioner’s office in Mysuru.

“I follow the minister in charge. Central minister follows the minister in charge here. Unbelievable,” Sitharaman was heard saying in a video of the incident. “I don’t know if you are aware of protocol while dealing with Union minister. This is for the first time, a Union minister has to listen to a state minister. You have a list of minute-to-minute for me to follow. I am following the minister in-charge and the itinerary.”

Sitharaman, who is a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, was visiting Kodagu district to observe the relief and rehabilitation operations being carried out by the armed forces.

“While officers waited for Union Minister Nirmala Seetharaman to end her meeting, which was going on for a long time, the meeting with rehabilitation officials was delayed as Union Minister met BJP leaders and others,” Mahesh told Deccan Chronicle. “Since officers had to rush back to the field on emergency rescue and relief works, I tried to convey her to meet the officers first and meet BJP party leaders later. That’s when Union Minister Seetharaman got angry with me.”

Sitharaman said she was following a “minute-to-minute programme” itinerary given to her by the district administration.“I am following a minute-to-minute programme, minister,” she said. “If officials are important, my parivaar [family] is also important.” “If you had a difference of opinion, then you should have sorted this out before and not put me in an embarrassing moment,” she added.

When Sitharaman was told that the conversation was being recorded, she said: “Let it get recorded.”

Mahesh told News 18 that the incident highlights the “the real nature of people elected to the Upper House”. “They know nothing about the problems of common people and have no understanding of poverty,” Mahesh said. “There was no need for her to talk like that. After all, she is not an elected MP. She has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the Karnataka BJP.”