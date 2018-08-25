The Ministry of Defence on Friday announced the appointment of Dr Satheesh Reddy as the next chairperson of the Defence Research and Development Organisation. He will also be the secretary of the Department of Defence Research and Development.

Reddy at present is the scientific adviser of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The ministry said Reddy has contributed significantly to indigenous design, development and deployment of diversified missiles and strategic systems, guided weapons, avionics technologies. It also commended him for his sustained efforts in advancing aerospace technologies and industries in the country.

The scientific adviser has also helped formulate several national policies and was instrumental in setting up a road map for India’s self-sufficiency in missiles, the ministry added.