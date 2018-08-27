Two buildings constructed under a government housing scheme collapsed due to rains in Ahmedabad’s Odhav locality on Sunday night. While four people have been rescued, some were still feared trapped under the debris, reported PTI.

Mayor Bijal Patel said the fire brigade teams of more than 60 members were sent to the spot for rescue operation. “Police teams are assisting fire brigade in the rescue operation,” said Joint Commissioner of Police Ashok Yadav. Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra said they have also sought the help National Disaster Response Force teams from Gandhinagar.

Both these four-storey buildings were constructed two decades ago. Each housed around 150 residents. “The blocks were vacated yesterday [Saturday] by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation officials after it appeared that the building might collapse any time,” said Minister of State for Home Pradipsinh Jadeja. “But a few residents came back today [Sunday] and were inside the building when it collapsed.”

However, some residents said the administration alerted them only on Sunday afternoon, hours before the buildings collapsed. “We were asked to move out today around 4 pm,” Pravin Sikotia, a resident, told the Hindustan Times. “Before the residents could manage to shift, the building collapsed around 9 pm.”