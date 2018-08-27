The Punjab Police are looking for a 50-year-old man who allegedly raped a seven-year-old girl in Ferozepur district’s Mohan Ke Hithar village, PTI reported on Sunday.

The police said shopkeeper Rajesh Dhawan alias Bittu had offered the girl toffees to lure her to his shop on Saturday and then allegedly raped her. The child reportedly did not tell her parents as Dhawan had threatened her against it.

The police said a few people had videographed the incident and later circulated it among locals, according to The Tribune. The child’s uncle identified her in the video clip and lodged a police complaint on Sunday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jasvir Singh said they raided Dhawan’s shop on Sunday. Dhawan, however, escaped before the team arrived. Villagers protested outside the local police station demanding action against the accused. The police assured that raids were being carried out and the accused will be arrested soon.

A case has been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act against Dhawan. “We have got the girl’s medical examination done,” Singh said, adding that the results of the examination would be prepared on Monday.