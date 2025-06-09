Bosky

My child has one more name, Bosky.

Time. Not seen it coming, going or passing by

Nor seen the face of dreams on earth

But I have seen Time

Gathering in a contained space.

Perhaps it came soft-footed out of my dreams

Not letting even my thoughts be aware of its coming

The day I watched the sunrise in her eyes

I kissed Time but failed to recognise it.

I heard its footsteps in the lisping words

Saw it too where the milk teeth fell

Bosky, my daughter, delicate as a silk petal

Lay wrapped in layers in her silken hammock

I did not fathom that it was Time lying there.

Lifting her from the cradle, when I placed her on the bed

I touched her gently with a lullaby’s soft words

Trimmed each time her growing nails

Bangles would unceasingly travel up and down wrists

And books would climb into her hands and then slip down …

I did not realise Time was written in them.

I have not seen Time coming, going or passing by

But I have seen it gathered in a place

This year Bosky turns eighteen.

Jagjit Singh: An Elegy

A renowned singer. The spirit of the ghazal had settled in him like musk in the depths of a deer. I would often allude to him as Ghazaljit Singh. A happy-go-lucky man with a sunny temperament. My neighbour, whom I often shared my evenings with. A man with a lust for life. He was younger than me. But broke the queue and left early.

A strange chill had arrived

And settled like a lump in his heart

He would set alight a kangri of ghazals and warm himself

When he returned after lighting his son’s pyre

He skipped stones across the water

Watched them like horses running.

He would start to shiver in the cold

And shroud himself in sunlight.

I heard that when the snow fell yesterday on the mountains

He opened his window and went to warm himself

On the fire of a burning pyre,

Pancham

I cannot describe in four sentences, the personality on whom I could write an entire book. However much I may write, it will not suffice.

There is light, but it glimmers low

Perhaps because my eyes are ready to flow

Musical relationships are not created thus

There are seven notes, and one is Pancham

Do you remember that rainy day, Pancham

When in the valley below the mountains

Peeping through the gentle mists

The train tracks would go past.

In the hazy mist we looked

Like two plants sitting close together

Long we would stay, sitting there

Talking about that traveller

Who was to arrive last evening, but

Whose arrival was being constantly delayed.

Long we sat along the train tracks

Waiting for the train to come

Neither the train, nor the time for it did come

And you, taking two steps, stepping into the mist

Left.

I am alone sitting in the mist, Pancham.

Sunil Da

You know him as Sunil Gangopadhyay. I was familiar with his stories; then acquainted myself with his poems, and aft er that met with his novels. A very musically tuned soul, brimming with aff ection. Though he was the bigger person in every way, he never made me feel lesser than him. He read a lot…

The book lies open face down, on the table

Let it be …

The book lies open, face down

Let it be so …

He fell asleep while reading.

He moved to the bed and went to sleep.

Though at daybreak, the sun did peep in,

It even knocked on his window

And the breeze entered to touch him with a caress,

He did not awaken; nor did he turn on his side.

His discourse continues in literature

The book lies open, face down

Let it remain so …

If he should wake, he may like to continue

From the same page, perhaps …

Jalaluddin Rumi

Rumi, to me, is an image made on a laser. Whatever is seen of him, as much remains invisible. Behind which an entire universe is visible. At times it feels as if he never existed. He was just a thought that time created. Or a love that acquired substance.

Rising from the smouldering coal

The flame of Sufi says

Even when it is extinguished

This fire continues to blaze.

Since a generation past

On a high ladder he stands steadfast

Who knows what he speaks of

The old man with body gone soft

Lying heavy on his back

Is a dense knot of hair

Wrapping up the night

He has folded it in tight.

He chooses things from the earth Telling us that he knows The soil has come from the universe Carrying the salt of galaxies.

Earthen plates and cups

And bowls of kaansa made

And countless bags of jute

He keeps incessantly filling.

A pinch of it he takes

And throws into the air

Whoever wants, can taste it

Whoever cares, can take it.

The soil has come from the universe,

Carrying the salt of galaxies.

He was speaking in my ear,

Which I had dusted well to hear.

My eyes welled and dribbled

A cascade of water, tepid.

Somewhat tired was he

And a little bent

For a generation past

On the ladder he stands steadfast.

Under the sky, the earth

Has taken innumerable rounds,

He stands fast, unmoving yet

Is the old man a seer, a prophet?

Or he in the Turkish cap we see

Could he be Jalaluddin Rumi!

Shakespeare (1564–1616)

Depending on whether you are looking at old or new editions of his books, Shakespeare fits into both the old and the new. Check out an old edition, and he seems to belong to the 16th century. But look through a new edition and you feel, let’s call him on the phone; he must still be there at Stratford.

He offers up new adaptations continuously. Four hundred years after his time, I finally met him in the wings, one day.

Shakespeare …

Pull up the curtain

Your actors are waiting

All of them have donned their costumes

And applied their make-up too.

Everyone knows your lines by heart

That despite the passing of four hundred years

Life’s conflicts remain the same,

The same indecision, the confusion …

To be … or not to be.

Everyone is aware that the world is a stage And we are just actors.

Even now, quietly within her house

An innocent Juliet

Leaning from her balcony,

Continues to grapple with her Romeo

And vainglorious Caesars, proud

About their mode of governance

Are felled by unforgiving scimitars

Et tu Brute … the phrase

Echoes across the senate.

Your characters, Othello, Desdemona and Macbeth

Of turmoils of heart and mind are yet

To be freed.

The third bell has sounded,

The lights have come on

Your actors are a-waiting,

Shakespeare,

Lift the curtain, pull it up.

