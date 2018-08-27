Counting of votes for the South Tura and Ranikor Assembly constituencies began at 8 am on Monday. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, who is the candidate of the ruling National People’s Party, is leading over Congress nominee Charlotte W Momin from the South Tura seat by over 5,800 votes after the first two rounds of counting, said Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor said, according to PTI.

In the Ranikor seat, the United Democratic Party candidate P Marwein is leading by over 1,000 votes against National People’s Party candidate Martin M Danggo after the first two rounds of counting, said Kharkongor. The Ranikor bye-election was necessitated after the resignation of Danggo who won the seat earlier this year on a Congress ticket.

The elections to the two seats were held on Thursday, and is a race between the ruling National People’s Party and the Opposition Congress to become the single largest party.

In South Tura, a win for the chief minister will help him retain the National People’s Party seat and continue to lead the government. Losing it could pose problems for the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance that has 19 seats in the 60-member House. The Congress has 20 seats in the Assembly.

Bye-election South Tura bye-election was necessitated after Sangma’s sister and former Union minister Agatha K Sangma vacated the seat for him. On Friday, Sangma said he was confident of winning the seat. ““People here are excited that their chief minister will be from South Tura,” he had said.