Meghalaya: Assembly bye-elections under way to decide single largest party

Voting for bye-elections to two Assembly seats – South Tura and Ranikor – in Meghalaya began on Thursday morning. The elections is be a race between the ruling National People’s Party and the Opposition Congress to become the single largest party, reported The Hindu.

The Congress has 20 seats in the state Assembly while the National People’s Party, which leads the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government along with the Bharatiya Janata Party, has 19 seats.

Thursday’s elections will also decide if Conrad K Sangma will remain the chief minister of the state. Sangma is an MP representing the Tura Lok Sabha seat, but he needs to win the South Tura Assembly seat for a berth in the 60-member House. His sister and former Union minister Agatha K Sangma had vacated the seat for him.

The Ranikor bye-election was necessitated after the resignation of Martin M Danggo who won the seat earlier this year on a Congress ticket, reported The Indian Express. Danggo is now the National People’s Party candidate for the bye-poll.

Around four companies of Central armed forces have been deployed in both constituencies in view of the by-polls, reported IANS.

Sangma had concluded his election campaign on Tuesday, saying the Opposition will try to mislead voters with “all sort of stories”. “But voters of South Tura should remember that this election is not for one day or a week but an election to change the destiny of Tura, which has remained neglected,” Northeast Today quoted him as saying.