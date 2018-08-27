The Indian indices hit fresh record highs on Monday morning, based on good gains made by other Asian markets. The BSE Sensex was trading 335.94 points higher at 38,587.94 at 10.23 am. The National Stock Exchange Nifty50 was 97.55 points up at 11,654.65.

Banking, FMCG and metal stocks led the gains in the markets on Monday. The top gainers on the Sensex were Power Grid Corporation, Kotak Mahindra, Yes Bank, Bharti Airtel and State Bank of India. The top losers were Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wipro.

The stocks that gained the most on Nifty were Power Grid Corporation, Grasim, Kotak Mahindra, Yes Bank and Hindalco. Stocks of Bharti Infratel, Zee Entertainment, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Eicher Motors and Sun Pharmaceuticals declined the most in the morning session.

Other Asian markets also surged on Monday, taking a cue from the record gains on Wall Street on Friday. The Hong Kong Hang Seng traded over 2% up, rising nearly 580 points at 10.30 am Indian Standard Time. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose by 210 points, the Taiwan index by 96 points, the Shanghai SE Composite Index by 42 points and the Australia ASX All Ordinaries by 22 points.

The Indian rupee was trading two paise higher at 69.87 against the dollar at 10.25 am.