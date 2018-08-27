A special National Investigation Agency court in Hyderabad on Monday postponed its verdict on four accused in the 2007 twin blasts case till September 4, ANI reported. The explosions at a popular eatery – Gokul Chat – and Lumbini Park had killed 42 people and left over 50 injured.

In August 2013, the second Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court had framed charges against Aneeq Shafiq Syed, Mohammed Sadiq, Akbar Ismail Choudhary and Ansar Ahmed Badhsah Sheikh. All four are believed to be operatives of the Indian Mujahideen group, PTI reported.

The four were arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad in October 2008, and later placed in the custody of the Gujarat Police. They are lodged in Cherlapalli Central Prison, where the trial is being held.

The counter-intelligence wing of Telangana Police investigated the case and filed three chargesheets against the accused, some of whom are missing. Sessions Judge Srinivas Rao of completed hearing the arguments on August 7.