Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav has targetted the party leadership for ignoring him and not assigning any responsibility to him, reported the Hindustan Times on Monday.

“I have not been given any responsibility,” Shivpal Singh Yadav said. “I want some responsibility given to me and all of us fight [2019 Lok Sabha elections] together. This is the only way to success. I have been waiting for the past one-and-a-half year. How long will I tolerate this utter neglect?” he said in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj on Sunday.

Yadav’s comments come a day after former party chief and elder brother Mulayam Singh Yadav said that nobody shows him any respect now, and hoped that he will be honoured after his death. He said he respected party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav and would not leave him under any circumstances. “We are respecting Netaji and will continue to do so,” he said. “I have been with Netaji and will remain with him. Those not giving him [Mulayam Singh Yadav] any respect owe everything to Netaji. They started their innings in politics with Netaji and have been benefitted.”

“There is an undeclared emergency like situation in the country...corruption is at its prime...all the party leaders and workers need to stand with the people and help them in resolving their problems,” Shivpal Singh Yadav said.

Yadav claimed there was “never any revolt or rift either in the party or family”, according to NDTV. He was referring to the feud between party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav for the party’s poor performance in the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh in March 2017. The fractures started showing in September 2016 when Shivpal Singh Yadav was appointed the state party president after which Akhilesh Yadav relieved him of his Cabinet portfolios.