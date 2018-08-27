Lieutenant Colonel Shrikant Purohit, one of the main accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case, on Monday filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking an investigation into his alleged abduction and torture by the Anti-Terrorism Squad in 2008, ANI reported. Purohit has sought an inquiry by a Special Investigation Team.

Purohit was arrested in 2008 for allegedly masterminding the blasts. He will be tried under Section 18 (conspiracy) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and other sections of the Indian Penal Code. The Supreme Court in April allowed Purohit to challenge the framing of charges. Purohit had spent nine years in jail, before the Supreme Court in August last year granted him conditional bail.

On September 29, 2008, six people were killed and several injured in two blasts in Maharashtra’s Malegaon. Radical Hindutva outfit Abhinav Bharat was suspected to have carried them out. The Anti-Terrorism Squad had filed a chargesheet against 14 right-wing extremists in the case.