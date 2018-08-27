Domestic carrier SpiceJet on Monday successfully tested the country’s first flight partially powered by biojet fuel, reported PTI. The Bombardier Q400 aircraft, from Dehradun to Delhi, flew on a mix of 75% aviation turbine fuel and 25% biojet fuel, said the airline in a statement.

According to SpiceJet, using biojet fuel instead of aviation turbine fuel decreases carbon emissions and enhances fuel efficiency.

The aircraft had 20 people on board, including officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and SpiceJet, and completed the journey in 25 minutes. At the Delhi airport, it was received by Union ministers Jayant Sinha, Suresh Prabhu, Nitin Gadkari, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Harsh Vardhan.

Sinha, the minister of state for civil aviation, praised the airline for encouraging cleaner and sustainable alternative fuels for the sector. “India will be among few selected countries who have biofuel operated commercial aircraft,” he said on Twitter.

SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said biojet fuel is low cost and helps in significantly reducing carbon emissions. The fuel, produced from the jatropha crop, has been developed by the Dehradun-based Indian Institute of Petroleum. Jatropha is a toxic plant which is rich in oil and has been popular as a biodiesel crop. “It has the potential to reduce our dependence on traditional aviation fuel by up to 50% on every flight and bring down fares,” said Singh.

The biojet fuel has been recognised by American Standard Testing Method and meets the specification standards of Pratt & Whitney and Bombardier for commercial application in aircraft.