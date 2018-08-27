Two people were arrested on Monday in Meerut for allegedly sharing a WhatsApp message against Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Sangeet Som, reported the Hindustan Times. The post accused the Meerut MLA of remaining absent from his constituency since August 15 and not knowing about an incident in which six people set a teenage girl on fire on August 17.

A case was filed against Aijaz Khatri and Mohd Anas on a complaint by BJP’s Sardhana city president Vinod Jain, said Dilip Singh, head of Sardhana police station. “They forwarded an objectionable post in a WhatsApp group of traders, which also has a few BJP leaders as members,” he said.

The two men were arrested for sharing the post and charged under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, said Singh. While Anas is a compounder at a clinic, Khatri is unemployed.

“Som is missing since August 15. Please come back. No one will say anything to you in connection with the Sardhana incident,” read the WhatsApp post. “You do not worry about the issue because the victim was not your daughter. Your only concern is to get votes. No one will measure your chest.”

The post declared a reward of Rs 101 for anyone who would provide information on Som’s whereabouts.

Political opponents were using such posts to malign his image, News18 quoted Som as saying. “All the BJP leaders, including me, know about the case of the 14-year-old and girl and are concerned about her health as well,” he said.

Six men were arrested for setting ablaze the minor who rejected their sexual advances. The girl, who is being treated at a Delhi hospital, is believed to be critical.