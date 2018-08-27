The Shiromani Akali Dal on Monday protested against a report prepared by the Justice (retired) Ranjit Singh Commission on incidents of sacrilege by dumping it outside the Assembly complex even before it was tabled in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, PTI reported.

The Congress government set up the one-man commission in April 2017 to investigate various incidents of sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib and other religious texts.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal has been named in the supplementary report of the report for his “apparent involvement” in police action against anti-sacrilege protestors at Kotkapura, near Bathinda, about three years ago, The Tribune reported.

The action taken report says since the matter has been referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation, the agency “shall also ascertain whether any act of omission and commission was committed by any other person”.

Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal accused Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Ranjit Singh and preacher Baljit Singh Daduwal of attempting to weaken his party and divide Sikhs by fabricating evidence. Sukhbir Singh Badal described the report as “waste paper” and said it “has no sanctity”.

.@capt_amarinder - you and your ‘jundli’ stand exposed. Your conspiracy with bogus Jathedar Daduwal and retired judge Ranjit Singh to weaken SAD and divide Sikh Panth by fabricating evidence is now before the people. Pl tell why you met Daduwal at CMR at mid-night today. — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) August 27, 2018

Akali Dal legislator Bikram Singh Majithia accused the Inter-Services Intelligence agency, Pakistan’s intelligence organisation, of carrying out the sacrilege incidents in an attempt to disturb peace and communal harmony in the state, PTI reported.

Majithia demanded the arrest of Ranjit Singh, who was a judge in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, and Cabinet minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa for allegedly fabricating evidence and leaking a top secret document earlier this month before the report could be tabled in the Vidhan Sabha. The Akali Dal and the Bharatiya Janata Party, its ally, have submitted a notice for breach of privilege to the Speaker KP Singh against those who leaked the report.

A debate on the report will be held on Tuesday afternoon in the Assembly, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Twitter. He condemned the Opposition party’s actions. “They are obviously rattled as Sukhbir Singh Badal and others stand exposed for their shady role in the entire episode,” he added.

I strongly condemn @Akali_Dal_ for throwing around the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission report, pertaining to sacrilege of the revered holy Guru Granth Sahib ji. They are obviously rattled as @officeofssbadal and others stand exposed for their shady role in the entire episode. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 27, 2018

Last week, the Punjab Cabinet approved amendments to the Indian Penal Code to make sacrilege of all religious texts punishable with life imprisonment. In June 2016, more than 250 people were booked in Malerkotla after pages of the Quran were reportedly found in the town. The year before, at least four incidents of the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib were reported from different parts of the state, with the Central Bureau of Investigation probing three of them.