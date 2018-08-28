MK Stalin was elected the president of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam at the party’s general council meeting on Tuesday, reported ANI. Stalin has taken over the post that his father, M Karunanidhi, held for 49 years before he died on August 7.

Principal secretary Duraimurugan was elected the treasurer of the party, said DMK General Secretary K Anbazhagan as he read out the elevation resolution. Stalin paid tribute to former Chief Ministers CN Annadurai and Karunanidhi after his election.

The party passed a resolution at the general council meeting to urge the Centre to confer Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award, to Karunanidhi. It also decided to create a post of DMK chairperson, reported The Indian Express. Around 4,000 members are taking part in the meeting at the party’s headquarters in Chennai.

Two minutes of silence was observed during the meeting to pay tribute to Karunanidhi, former Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee, former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee, former Tamil Nadu Governor Surjit Singh Barnala and former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, ANI reported.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated Stalin on being elected president of DMK.

At the party’s executive committee meeting on August 14, senior leaders had urged the “prince-in-waiting” to take over the mantle. All the 65 district secretaries of the party had proposed his name for the post and his was the only nomination, reported the Hindustan Times.

Stalin, who has been at the helm of DMK’s affairs since the run-up to the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in 2016, was appointed the working president of the party in 2017.

Stalin’s election to the post of party president follows a succession battle with his brother MK Alagiri who claimed to have the support of all the “loyal cadre” of Karunanidhi after the DMK chief’s death. Alagiri was the party’s south zone organising secretary, but was expelled in 2014 for making derogatory statements about Stalin.

On Monday, Alagiri warned the party that there would be consequences if they did not take it back. Alagiri claimed he was trying to save the party after his father’s death. “Kalaignar [Karunanidhi] is not there now,” he said. “The party has to be saved and protected.”

