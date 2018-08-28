Delhi and Gurugram received heavy rain on Tuesday morning, bringing the temperature down by a few degrees. Heavy rain accompanied with lightning was reported from around Indira Gandhi International Airport, Teen Murti Bhavan and RK Puram, among other areas, reported ANI.

Noida and Ghaziabad also received light rain on Tuesday morning, reported NDTV.

Some areas in Dhaula Kuan and Palam Mod were waterlogged following the rain. Thunderstorms between 3 am and 4 am led to uprooting of trees, power cuts and waterlogging.

The temperature in Delhi on Monday was around 33 degree Celsius while it was around 26 degree at 7 am on Tuesday. The Palam observatory recorded 101 mm of rain in 24 hours from 8.30 am on Monday while the Safdarjung observatory recorded 50 mm of downpour, according to Skymet Weather. Around 47 mm of rain was recorded in six hours between 2.30 am and 8.30 am on Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Sub­Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Konkan, Goa, Telangana and coastal Karnataka on Tuesday.

Streets waterlogged in Gurugram following heavy rainfall in parts of Delhi NCR; #visuals from near Hero Honda Chowk pic.twitter.com/wJPpA6jFWM — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2018

The Delhi Traffic Police has tweeted several traffic alerts asking commuters to avoid certain roads on Tuesday morning. Inderlok Chowk, RTR T point to airport, Mahipalpur market, Vasant Valley School and Andheria Mor to Vasant Kunj are reportedly inundated.

Delhi: Visuals of waterlogged streets in Palam Mod area following heavy rainfall which lashed parts of the city last night. pic.twitter.com/XfNE68MIhX — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2018