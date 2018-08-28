Suspected militants detonated an improvised explosive device as an Army vehicle was passing by in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday. The incident took place at 3.30 am in Navpora Payeen village, reported Greater Kashmir. The militants also fired at the vehicle.

The IED went off as an armoured vehicle [Casper] of the 44 Rashtriya Rifles was passing through the area, said a police officer. “Soon after the blast, militants also fired upon the vehicle,” said the official, adding there was no immediate report of any casualties.

This is the second such attack in South Kashmir in the past four months. On May 27, suspected militants triggered an IED blast in Shopian’s Turkwangam area, which injured four Army personnel. In January, four policemen were killed in an IED explosion in Sopore town in Baramulla district.