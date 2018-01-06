At least four policemen were killed in an improvised explosive device blast in Sopore town in Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir, PTI reported. Two policemen were seriously injured in the explosion, ANI reported.

“The IED was planted beneath a shop,” Greater Kashmir quoted an unidentified official as saying.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti expressed condolences over the deaths of the policemen. “Pained to hear that four policeman have been killed in an IED explosion in Sopore. My deepest condolences to their families,” she said on Twitter.

#UPDATE: 3 Policemen have lost their lives & 2 are seriously injured after an IED blast in Baramulla District's Sopore by terrorists #JammuAndKashmir — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2018

Pained to hear that four policeman have been killed in an IED explosion in Sopore. My deepest condolences to their families. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) January 6, 2018