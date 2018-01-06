Jammu and Kashmir: Four policemen killed in IED blast in Baramulla district’s Sopore town
Two policemen were seriously injured in the explosion.
At least four policemen were killed in an improvised explosive device blast in Sopore town in Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir, PTI reported. Two policemen were seriously injured in the explosion, ANI reported.
“The IED was planted beneath a shop,” Greater Kashmir quoted an unidentified official as saying.
Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti expressed condolences over the deaths of the policemen. “Pained to hear that four policeman have been killed in an IED explosion in Sopore. My deepest condolences to their families,” she said on Twitter.