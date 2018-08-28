Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday visited relief camps in Chengannur and Alappuzha districts of flood-hit Kerala. Gandhi arrived in the state from the United Kingdom, and will also visit a few camps in Ernakulam district later in the day, reported PTI.

Gandhi will spend two days in the state and will visit Wayanad and Kozhikode districts on Wednesday. At least 302 people died in the floods that ravaged the state since August 8.

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor received the Congress chief on his arrival and said Gandhi will cover the districts with the heaviest inundation. In Chengannur, Gandhi spoke to people at relief camps in the Christian College and in the College of Engineering. Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala and Congress state unit president MM Hassan were among those present.

Later, he attended the felicitation of fishermen involved with rescue operations at the Camelot Convention Centre in Alappuzha.

At least 474 people died in rain-related incidents and floods since May 29 when the southwest monsoon set over Kerala, reported PTI quoting data released by the Disaster Management’s state control room on Tuesday.

Congress President @RahulGandhi visits the relief camp at Christian College in Kerala. #RebuildingKerala pic.twitter.com/N0GGI7fAOD — Congress (@INCIndia) August 28, 2018

Congress President @RahulGandhi meets the flood affected at the Relief Camp at the Engineering College in Chengannur, Kerala #RebuildingKerala pic.twitter.com/rpF750oPwO — Congress (@INCIndia) August 28, 2018

Congress President @RahulGandhi attended the felicitation of fishermen involved with rescue operations at Camelot Convention Centre, Alappuzha which started with a moment of silence for the people who lost their lives in the Kerala floods. pic.twitter.com/CMDbEQJynE — Congress (@INCIndia) August 28, 2018