The Pune Police have taken activist Sudha Bharadwaj into custody in Faridabad, Bar and Bench reported, after the Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered on Tuesday evening that her transit remand only be passed if it satisfies certain conditions.

Bharadwaj was to be taken to Pune hours after her arrest in Faridabad, but the High Court said she would remain under house arrest for three days, unless the local court has taken a considered view of the transit remand request from the police. However, the police took her into custody because the chief judicial magistrate in Faridabad, who ordered the transit remand, had not received the High Court’s order, her lawyer said.

The Punjab & Haryana High Court has ordered House arrest of Sudha Bharadwaj. However, the CJM Faridabad has not recieved a copy of the order of the High Court. Therefore the Pune Police has taken Sudha Bharadwaj into custody. @Sudhabharadwaj #BhimaKoregaonRaids #Bhimakoregaon pic.twitter.com/b3fXrgVxER — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) August 28, 2018

The chief judicial magistrate began hearing Bharadwaj’s bail plea, but the plea was rendered infructuous after the High Court’s order, according to Bar and Bench.

The High Court order says:

“It is directed that in case the detenue is produced before the concerned Ilaqa Magistrate/Duty Magistrate/Chief Judicial Magistrate, Faridabad, the order granting transit remand will be passed after going through the contents of the FIR and recording a finding that the provisions of Section 41 and 50 of the Criminal Procedure Code have been complied with. Till then, the detenue – Sudha Bharadwaj shall be kept at the same place i.e. her home at Badarpur border in the State of Haryana, from where she was arrested under the supervision of Police Station Surajkund.”

Bharadwaj was arrested in connection with an investigation into a public meeting that was organised before caste-related violence erupted at Bhima Koregaon near Pune on January 1. A habeas corpus petition filed by her lawyers in the Punjab and Haryana High Court described the arrest as a “witch-hunt for unsympathetic political views”.

The plea claimed that Bharadwaj was given arrest documents in Marathi, which she does not understand, and the First Information Report her arrest was based on did not name her.

Bharadwaj is among several activists whose homes were raided by teams of the Pune Police across the country on Tuesday morning. The homes of Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira, Gautam Navlakha, Stan Swamy, Varavara Rao, Kranti Tekula and Naseem and Anand Teltumbde were raided. By the evening, at least five of them were arrested.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court had stayed the order of a local court granting Maharashtra Police transit remand to take Navlakha to Pune. He will remain under house arrest until the court hears his case on Wednesday.

Bharadwaj is a human rights lawyer who has worked for several decades in Chhattisgarh.