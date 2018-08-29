At least 300 villages in north-western Uttar Pradesh have been cut off from their district headquarters after heavy rain over the past few days led to flooding, Hindustan Times reported on Wednesday.

In Moradabad district, at least 53 villages under Sadar area have been cut off as roads leading to the district headquarters are cut off. Villages in Sambhal, Amroha, Rampur, Pilibhit districts and Some areas in Lakhimpur Kheri district, bordering Nepal, are also marooned.

“Some villages in Thakurdwar, Kanth and Bilari have been affected by the rising water level in river Ram Ganga that passes through the [Moradabad] district,” said Moradabad District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar.

The Central Water Commission’s flood forecast Twitter handle on Tuesday warned that the Ramganga river was flowing in “severe situation”. The water level in the river was recorded as 191.29m while its danger level was 190.6m.

“My house is submerged in nine feet of water,” said Mansoor Khan of Khaddar area in Amroha district. “All our belongings have been destroyed. Somehow, we managed to leave the village.”

The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain on Wednesday at isolated places over West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Gujarat region, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan regions and Goa. The weather department has forecast heavy rain over isolated places in East Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

Flood-like situation in Moradabad after the water-level in Ramganga rose following heavy and continued rainfall in Uttarakhand. (Earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/MnQOKWoGp1 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 29, 2018

On Monday, the water level in Ghaghra River was reported as rising continuously due to the heavy rain in the region, All India Radio reported. At least 44 villages were marooned as the river breached the banks in some places in Azamgarh district, forcing hundreds to move to safer places.

The river also breached another embankment at Chandpur in Basti district inundating 42 villages. The local administration rescued more than 600 people from the affected area.

On Sunday, at least 12 people were killed in rain-related incidents in the state, PTI reported quoting a statement issued by the UP Relief Commissioner’s office. Five people died in Amethi, while two people each died in Bahraich and Farrukhabad. One person each died in Lakhimpur Khiri, Mirzapur and Sitapur, the statement said.