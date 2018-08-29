The Indian rupee hit a new record low on Wednesday, falling to 70.51 against the United States dollar by noon on cues from the drop in other Asian currencies. The decline was also due to demand for dollars, which typically rises towards the end of every month as importers need to pay off their bills, Reuters reported.

The currency had first collapsed below the 70-a-dollar mark earlier this month after the United States’ decision to levy higher tariffs on Turkish imports hurt emerging market currencies. The rupee had closed at 70.10 against the US dollar on Tuesday. The previous lowest value that the rupee had touched was 70.39 on August 16.

The rupee was the worst performer among Asian currencies on Wednesday, according to BloombergQuint.

In the stock market, the BSE Sensex fell 41.04 points since the previous close to 38,855.59 at 12.04 pm, and the National Stock Exchange’s Nifty 50 was at 11,722.50, down 16 points.

Yes Bank, State Bank of India, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and Vedanta were among the top five gainers on both the Sensex and Nifty 50. Coal India, IndusInd Bank and HDFC Bank were among the five stocks that lost the most on both indices.