The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Tuesday accused Bharatiya Janata Party workers in Tripura of stopping its teams from collecting donations for Kerala flood relief in Maharajganj Bazar, Agartala, Khowai and Belonia. The BJP, however, has denied the allegations, The Indian Express reported.

The Opposition party also alleged that their workers were assaulted in Khowai.

The Communist Party of India demanded the BJP-led state government ensure that Opposition parties can conduct activities in the state. “BJP workers physically stopped CPI(M) leaders and activists from collecting funds,” a CPI(M) statement claimed. “Senior leaders of the party and elected representatives including MLAs Badal Chowdhury, Sudhan Das, and Basudeb Majumder were among those who were prevented by BJP men in the presence of the police.”

Assistant Inspector General of Police Smriti Ranjan Das played down the allegations. “Some political workers started subscriptions for flood victims at Udaipur but some boys put up resistance,” Das told The Indian Express. “The police reached the spot shortly after but the political workers had stopped collecting donations by then and had left. Nobody was injured in the incident”. Das said a man identified as Tapas Debnath was allegedly attacked at Sonamura in Sipahijala district on Tuesday evening by a few members collecting the funds.

BJP spokesperson Ashok Sinha said they had instructed party workers to refrain from any violence. Sinha also claimed that the CPI(M) would “steal” funds raised for the victims. “What is the guarantee these funds will reach Kerala at all?” Sinha asked. “CPI(M) has stolen public donations earlier as well. These clashes might be result of disagreements with local people.”

While BJP/RSS spreads #FakeNews of Flood Relief Work in Kerala, in BJP ruled #Tripura they attacked CPIM teams which were collecting funds for #KeralaFloodRelief. The level of Politics which the BJP/RSS can stoop to in this time of crisis knows no bounds! https://t.co/ehUFKh0XA8 — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) August 28, 2018