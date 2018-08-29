The Hyderabad Police on Wednesday said they detained 90 people who had gathered to protest against the police raids on and arrests of five activists on Tuesday in connection with the investigations into the Bhima Koregaon violence on January 1. According to police officials, the detained protestors included civil rights activists and students, who were held in six different police stations under preventive custody.

While Deputy Commissioner of Police Kamalasan Reddy said 90 people were detained, activists at the spot claimed the number was higher.

Meanwhile, in New Delhi, crowds demonstrated outside the Maharashtra Sadan on KG Marg, with another protest planned for Thursday.

On Tuesday morning, teams of the Pune Police had raided the houses of several activists in Mumbai, Ranchi, Hyderabad, Delhi, Faridabad and Goa, in connection with investigations into a public meeting organised before caste-related violence erupted at Bhima Koregaon near Pune on January 1.

Civil rights activists at a protest in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Vijayta Lalwani/Scroll Staff)

A woman displays a placard at a protest in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Vijayta Lalwani/Scroll Staff)

Protestors seeking the release of activists at a protest in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Vijayta Lalwani/Scroll Staff)