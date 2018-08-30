The fourth Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation or BIMSTEC summit, which begins Thursday, is expected to discuss ways to counter terrorism, enhance regional connectivity and boost trade, The Indian Express reported. An announcement on setting up a development fund is also expected during the two-day meet in Kathmandu.

The BIMSTEC member states are India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to arrive in the Nepal capital for the summit on Thursday. “My participation in the summit symbolises India’s highest priority to our neighbourhood and our strong commitment to continue deepening our relationship with the extended neighbourhood in South-East Asia,” he said.

The leaders are likely to discuss a tri-services military exercise among member nations and exchange views on a free trade agreement, said Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs Preeti Saran. She said enhancing collaboration in the areas of regional connectivity, coastal shipping, space, energy, transport and tourism will be the focus of the summit.

The connectivity master plan, which includes a pact for power grid connectivity and rail, road, sea and digital connectivity, has been in the works for some time and the Kathmandu declaration will reflect the “ambitious agenda” for connectivity, an unidentified official told the Hindustan Times. A memorandum of understanding on power grid connectivity is expected to be signed after the summit.

“After the summit, the countries will get into the specifics of the master plan,” said Nepal’s Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali. “Some of these plans can be aligned with national connectivity plans.”

Since 2016, India has focused more on rejuvenating the BIMSTEC in order to promote regional connectivity initiatives, as similar moves within the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation were blocked by Pakistan.

The member countries account for 22% of the global population and have a combined Gross Domestic Product of $2.8 trillion, according to The Indian Express.