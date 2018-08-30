The Indian rupee declined soon after the foreign exchange market opened on Thursday, reaching a new record low of 70.82 against the United States dollar, PTI reported. At 10.40 am, the currency was at 70.69, weaker than the previous close by 10 paise.

The rupee had fallen as much as 49 paise on Wednesday to close at an all-time low of 70.59 against the dollar. The decline this week is said to be the result of an increase in the demand for dollars, which typically rises towards the end of every month as importers need to pay their bills.

The currency had first collapsed below the 70-a-dollar mark earlier this month after the United States’ decision to levy higher tariffs on Turkish imports hurt emerging market currencies.

In the stock market, the BSE Sensex fell 48.35 points to 38,674.58 and the National Stock Exchange’s Nifty 50 declined 21.90 points to 11,670 at 10.40 am.

Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, ITC and Power Grid Corporation of India were among the top five gainers on both the benchmark indices. Banking stocks – those of Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank – led the decline on the Sensex. On the Nifty 50, the stocks that declined the most were Yes Bank, Tech Mahindra, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, HCL Technologies, and Reliance Industries.